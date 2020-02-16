Kaaliyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals The Casting Call For The Multi-Lingual Project!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the talented actor-filmmaker is totally busy in his career with some highly exciting acting projects and a directorial venture in his kitty. As reported earlier Prithviraj essaying the lead role in the upcoming pan-Indian project Kaaliyan. Recently, the actor revealed the casting call for the multi-lingual through his official social media pages.

'We are dreaming big! And we want you to be part of that dream! The #Kaaliyan casting call. Come, join the epic! 😊 Visit www.kaaliyan.com for submitting your application!' wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his post. Interestingly, the makers of Kaaliyan are planning to cast around 300 newcomers in the project. The team is in search of actors from the age of 7 to 70 with distinctive looks and excellent acting skills.

According to the close sources, Kaaliyan is a fantasy thriller that is set in the 17th century. If the reports are to be believed, the movie which is directed by S Mahesh depicts the story of the fierce warriors of Venad, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing in the role of a gifted warrior who is on a dangerous mission.

According to the believable sources, Sathyaraj, the senior Tamil actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project. The team is yet to finalize the female lead and the rest of the star cast of Kaaliyan, which is scripted by BT Anilkumar.

The magnum opus will be shot in multiple locations and require extensive VFX work. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the popular Bollywood music director trio will make their Malayalam debut by composing the songs and background score for the Kaaliyan.

Sujith Vaassudev, the renowned cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner Magic Moon Creations. Kaaliyan is expected to go on floors in October 2020, after Prithviraj wraps up his current commitments.