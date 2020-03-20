Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals The Current Status Of Aadujeevitham Team; Confirms Everything Is Fine!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, in Jordan. Recently, it was reported that two of the foreign actors who essay the pivotal roles in Aadujeevitham are quarantined in Jordan. However, Prithviraj has finally opened up about his team's current status and confirmed that they are safe.

The actor assured that everything is fine at the location of the Blessy directorial, through his recent social media post. Prithviraj Sukumaran urged his followers to practice social distancing and maintain self-hygiene. The actor also requested his fans to not panic and stick to the instructions of the authorities, through his post.

'Stay safe.

These are tough times. Times we need to think and act collectively. The difference this time being..acting together means staying away from each other. As the world faces one of the greatest challenges of modern times, social distancing and self hygiene is the only way we can contain this pandemic. Thank you to all who've messaged and expressed concern over my safety and the safety of the Aadujeevitham unit. We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated. Yes, two of our actors have been put on precautionary quarantine in Amman along with all other passengers who flew in with them in the same flight. We hope to have them join us post the 2 week quarantine period. Do stick to all instructions from authorities and even more importantly, please do not panic.' wrote Prithviraj.

Director Blessy and his team kickstarted the final schedule of Aadujeevitham by the second week of March 2020, in Jordan. The team is expected to wrap up the schedule by September of this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor has shed around 30 kilos for his character in the movie.