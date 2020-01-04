Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: Here Is An Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multifaceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently preparing for his much-awaited project Aadujeevitham. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Prithviraj revealed some interesting details about his ambitious project which is directed by Blessy. According to the actor, only 25 percent of Aadujeevitham has been completed so far.

The Driving License actor revealed that the team completed the initial portions of the Blessy project, which was majorly shot at the various locations of Kerala and Jordan. The major portions of the movie, which will showcase the physical transformation of Prithviraj Sukumaran, are yet to be filmed.

According to the sources close to the project, the actor-director is planning to shed about 30 kilos for his character Najeeb Mohammed, an abused migrant labourer who gets stranded in the middle of a desert in Saudi Arabia. The actor-director has now taken a 3 months long break from the cinema to dedicate time to his physical transformation.