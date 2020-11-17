Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case: The Official Trailer To Be Out Soon!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is currently busy with the shooting of Cold Case, the upcoming cop thriller. As per the latest reports, the official trailer of Cold Case will be out very soon. The sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer confirmed that the trailer will be released by the end of November 2020.

As per the reports, Cold Case, which marks the directorial debut of Tanu Balak, is a fictional story that is based on a real-life incident. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, is expected to join the sets of the movie by next week. The movie is scripted by Srinath V Nath.

In an interview given to a leading daily, director Tanu Balak has revealed that Cold Case is completely set in the Capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being a police story, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will not have any action sequences. The movie will be mostly shot indoors and demands very few crowd scenes, which makes it easy to shoot amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cold Case is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing. If the reports are to be believed, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is being made as a direct to OTT film, will hit the screens in December 2020.