CONFIRMED: Prithviraj Sukumaran's COP Thriller To Start Rolling In November

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is all set to play a COP once again, in the upcoming investigative thriller. As per the latest reports, the untitled project will start rolling in November 2020. Tanu Balak, the director of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, revealed the exciting update in a recent interview given to a leading daily.

According to the director, the shooting of the untitled project will be majorly done indoors, which makes it easier to shoot amidst the lockdown. As reported earlier, the Prithviraj starrer is being made as the first ever direct OTT film in his 18 years long acting career.

Tanu Balak, the director of the project, is a well-known cinematographer and has handled the cinematography of the movies Of The People and The Train. The project, which is being made as large-scale production, is produced by renowned cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Mohammed, under the banner Plan J Productions. The makers are currently busy with the casting of the female lead of the untitled project.