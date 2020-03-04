Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving License: The Remake Rights Are Sold!

Driving License, the family entertainer that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, had emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2019. The movie, which is directed by the young filmmaker Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal, was widely accepted by both the audiences and critics.

As per the latest updates, the Telugu remake rights of Driving License has been sold. If the reports are to be believed, Telugu superstar Ram Charan has bought the remake rights of the Prithviraj starrer for his home banner, Konidela Production. The team is yet to finalize the director and star cast of the project.

Earlier, Ram Charan had bagged the remake rights of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer, the 2019-released blockbuster that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. According to the reports, megastar Chiranjeevi, the father of Ram Charan will replace Mohanlal as the leading man in the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

Reportedly, Driving License might also get a remake in Tamil and Bollywood industries as well. However, the sources close to the project suggest that the Tamil and Bollywood remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer are yet to be sold. It is the universally appealing theme that made the Lal Jr. directorial the current favourite of other language filmmakers and production banners.

Driving License depicts the love-hate relationship between a superstar and his biggest fan. Prithviraj has appeared as superstar Hareendran in the movie, which features National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of Kuruvila, a vehicle inspector and Hareendran's biggest fan.

Mia George and Nee-Na fame Deepti Sati have appeared as the female leads in the project, which is scripted by the renowned writer-filmmaker Sachy. Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Edavela Babu, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles in Driving License which is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.