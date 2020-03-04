Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving License: The Remake Rights Are Sold!

Driving License, the family entertainer that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, had emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2019. The movie, which is directed by the young filmmaker Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal, was widely accepted by both the audiences and critics.

As per the latest updates, the Telugu remake rights of Driving License has been sold. If the reports are to be believed, Telugu superstar Ram Charan has bought the remake rights of the Prithviraj starrer for his home banner, Konidela Production. The team is yet to finalise the director and star cast of the project.

Earlier, Ram Charan had bagged the remake rights of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer, the 2019-released blockbuster that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. According to the reports, megastar Chiranjeevi, the father of Ram Charan will replace Mohanlal as the leading man in the Telugu remake of Lucifer.