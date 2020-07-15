Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: Shaji Kailas Reacts To The Controversy!

Kaduva, the upcoming action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, will mark the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The mass entertainer has been making headlines with the controversy regarding its theme and central character, lately. It all began after Jinu Abraham, the writer of Kaduva filed a lawsuit against Suresh Gopi's SG 250, alleging plagiarism.

To the uninitiated, the Kaduva team alleged that SG 250 has the same theme and characters of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, including the protagonist Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. However, director Shaji Kailas has now finally reacted to the controversies surrounding the project. The senior filmmaker confirmed that Kaduva is not an autobiographical drama, but is a fictional story.

Kaduva, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration with Shaji Kailas, is said to be an out and out action thriller. Jinu Abraham, the writer of the project has earlier associated with Prithviraj for several popular films including Masters, London Bridge, and later his directorial debut Adam Joan. As per the reports, the team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project, which is expected to start rolling by the end of 2020.

S Thaman, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the recent Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will make his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran is the DOP and Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.