Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kadvua: Here Is A Major Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is all set to play a mass hero once again, in the upcoming action thriller Kaduva. The highly anticipated will mark the second association of Prithviraj and the senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, after Simhasanam. Recently, Jinu Abraham, the writer of Kaduva revealed an update on the project.

In a recent interview given to a popular daily, Jinu Abraham revealed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is an out and out mass entertainer that is set in the 1990s. The scriptwriter also revealed that Kaduva is based on real-life incidents. But the real story has inspired only five percent of the movie, while the rest of the plot is purely fictional.

Recently, the makers had revealed the second official poster of the Shaji Kailas directorial, through the official social media pages of the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the second official poster, Prithviraj is seen in a rough and tough look, with a different hairdo, thick beard, and a cross-chain held in his right hand.

S Thaman, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the recent Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will make his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran is the DOP and Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.