Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi Starts Rolling; Read Details Inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent recently launched the third production venture of his home banner Prithviraj Productions, which has been titled Kuruthi. The highly anticipated project started rolling in Erattupetta, Kottayam, on December 9, 2020. The latest stills of leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran from the location of Kuruthi have been doing rounds on social media.

From the pictures, it is evident that the movie is being shot following all mandatory safety measures implemented by the government. As per the reports, the multi-starrer project, which is produced by Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions, will be majorly shot indoors. The team is planning to wrap up the shoot in a single schedule. If things proceed at the same rate, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team might wrap up the shoot by the second week of January 2021.

The highly anticipated project was announced by the cast and crew members on November 30, 2020. The team announced the project by revealing the title poster, along with the names of the cast and crew members."#കുരുതി കൊല്ലും എന്ന വാക്ക്... കാക്കും എന്ന പ്രതിജ്ഞ! #KURUTHI A vow to kill... an oath to protect!", wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his announcement post.

The tagline of the project, which marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier confirms that it deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. Kuruthi features a stellar star cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

The much-awaited project is scripted by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing. As per the reports, the team is planning to reveal the official first look poster of the movie, by the end of December 2020 or the beginning of January 2021.

Also Read:

Mammootty's The Priest: Background Music Scoring For The Project Is In Progress

Jayaram-Parvathi Love Story: Urvashi's Interesting Revelations Win The Internet!