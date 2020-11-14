Prithviraj Sukumaran's Look For Cold Case Is Out: Here's All You Need To Know About His Role

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent finally revealed his look for the upcoming cop thriller Cold Case. The actor took to his official social media pages and shared some stills clicked on his first day at the location. Prithviraj Sukumaran looks a million bucks as the young police officer in the pictures, that have been going viral.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen sporting a police uniform, teamed up with a cropped hairdo, a pair of sunglasses, and a mask. Prithviraj Sukumaran is sporting a casual look in the other pictures. The actor also revealed that he is playing the role of Sathyajith IPS, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in the movie, with his social media posts.

According to the sources close to the project, Cold Case will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran is a different police role, while compared to his earlier outings as a COP. It has also been speculated the character is inspired by a real-life COP, as it is already confirmed that the highly anticipated project is based on real-life incidents that happened at the capital city, Trivandrum.

Aditi Balan, the talented actress who rose to fame with the Tamil film Aruvi, has been roped in to play the female lead in Cold Case. It is the second Malayalam outing of Aditi, who is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu. Cold Case will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak.

The Prithviraj starrer is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is being made as a direct to OTT film, will hit the screens in December 2020.

