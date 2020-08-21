Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salt N Pepper Look In The Recent Selfie With Wife Supriya Menon Wins The Inte

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently spending some quality time with his family in Kochi, amidst the lockdown. The multi-faceted talent is now winning the internet with his salt n pepper look. Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed his new look in the latest selfie with wife Supriya Menon, which is posted on his official social media pages.

The actor-director's new look is totally loved by the netizens, who have already begun to speculate that it might be for his new project. In the selfie, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen in a new hairdo and beard style, while Supriya Menon looks at her casual best. The actor's close friends from the industry, including his Koode co-star Nazriya Nazim, are totally impressed with his new look.

The Aadujeevitham actor who was finally reunited with his wife Supriya Menon and little daughter Alankrita after almost 3 months, had recently introduced his new family member through his official social media pages. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his family have adopted a dachshund puppy and named him Zorro.

When it comes to his acting career, Prithviraj Sukumaran will next join the sets of the upcoming family entertainer Ayalvaashi, once the lockdown comes to an end. The actor will once again share the screen with Indrajith Sukumaran, his elder brother in the movie. Along with his acting projects, Prithviraj is also planning to kickstart the pre-production of his next directorial venture Empuraan, the sequel of the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, very soon.