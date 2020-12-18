Prithviraj Sukumaran's Virtual Production Project To Start Rolling Soon!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is all set to play the lead role in the first virtual of Indian cinema. Reportedly, the pre-production activities of the untitled project, which is directed by newcomer Gokulraj Bhaskar, is currently in the final stage. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer might start rolling by the first quarter of 2021.

As per the latest updates, the team is currently busy with setting up the studio floors for the shooting of the project, which is said to be a mythical thriller. A most sought-after actor of South Indian cinema is said to be appearing as one of the two protagonists along with Prithviraj in the project.

If the reports are to be believed, Kiccha Sudeep, the popular star of the Kannada film industry, is approached for the role. The grapevine suggests that the actor is highly impressed with the idea behind the untitled venture, and is keen to be a part of it. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

According to the sources close to the project, the makers have been considering three titles for the project. However, the team is planning to have the same title for the film in all languages and is waiting for the approval of the film chamber for the same. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor will reveal the title officially once the title gets approved by the film chamber.

The project will feature an ensemble star cast, which will have some of the leading faces from all major industries of Indian cinema. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be shot in the renowned studios of Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The Gokulraj Bhaskar directorial is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

