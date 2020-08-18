Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is About A Mythical Character From Kerala Says Director Gokulraj Baskar

With much fanfare, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced his next with Gokulraj Baskar yesterday (August 17). In a poster released along with the announcement, the actor revealed that the project will be India's first film to be completely shot under virtual production.

With many wondering if the film is based on an epic story, thanks to the poster that made it look like one, the director has stated that the film is indeed an epic drama based on a mythical character from Kerala.

While interacting with Times of India, Gokulraj Baskar was quoted as saying, "Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer is based on a mythical story. It's about a mythical character from Kerala, which could also attract the international audience."

Adding that he and his team will be filming the yet-to-be-titled movie in a studio in Kochi, he said that he has been researching the real-time visual effects since a long time. He went on to say, "We will be filming the movie in a studio set in Kochi, Kerala. I have been researching about the real time visual effects for a long time now and I am taking the initiative of assembling a studio in Kerala itself. We will bring adequate team and virtual production tools to our studio."

He added that the new method would have a great scope in the industry, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Gokulraj said that he is elated to introduce the new technology through his film, which can be a saviour in situations like a lockdown. The film is backed by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frame.

It is to be noted that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR team is also eyeing for virtual technology. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Interestingly, the only two films which are made with the massive technology so far are the 2019 films The Lion King and The Mandalorian.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces India's First Movie To Be Completely Shot Virtually

Kaduva: This Is When The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Will Start Rolling