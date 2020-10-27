Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Negative For COVID-19: To Continue In Isolation

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema tested negative for COVID-19. The actor-filmmaker took to his official social media pages to reveal the news, to the much excitement of his fans and cine-goers. In the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he underwent the antigen test on Tuesday (October 27, 2020), and tested negative for coronavirus.

"Tested negative on the Antigen test today. 🙂 Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern. 🙏", wrote Prithviraj in his post. The actor also shared his medical certificate along with the note.

To the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran tested positive for coronavirus during the shooting of his upcoming project, Jana Gana Mana. The actor-filmmaker revealed the news by releasing an official statement on his social media pages. "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Antony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regard to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern.", wrote the actor.

As reported earlier, Dijo Jose Antony, the director of Jana Gana Mana had also tested positive for COVID-19. The entire cast and crew of the movie, including Suraj Venjaramoodu who plays the other lead role, are currently in quarantine.

