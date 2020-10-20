Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Is Asymptomatic And Fine

Prithviraj Sukumaran tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-director got infected from the sets of his upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana. The sources close to the project suggest that director Dijo Jose Antony has also tested positive for coronavirus. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media pages and confirmed the reports with an official statement.

"Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Antony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regard to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern.", wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

As per the latest updates, the shooting of Jana Gana Mana is now put on hold, after the director Dijo Jose and lead actor, Prithviraj tested positive for COVID-19. The entire cast and crew of the movie, including Suraj Venjaramoodu who plays the other lead role, have been quarantined as per the safety protocols.

Jana Gana Mana, which marks yet another collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, started rolling in Kochi recently. The movie, which is said to be a social comedy, marks both the actors' first collaboration with the young filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony, who made a decent debut with the sleeper hit Queen.

