Prithviraj Sukumaran To Get Back In To Shape: Sets Up A Mini Gym In His Quarantine Room!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is finally back in Kerala. The actor and his crew members are back after being stranded for more than two months in Wadi Rum, Jordan, in the location of the upcoming project Aadujeevitham. Interestingly, Prithviraj is now all set to get back in to shape.

The actor, who shed around 30 kilos for his character Najeeb Mohammed in Aadujeevitham, is eager to get back into his old self. Interestingly, Prithviraj has even set up a mini gym in his quarantine room, where he will be living for the next 14 days. The Aadujeevitham star revealed the interesting update through his official Instagram page, recently.

'When you're so pumped about getting back into shape that you have a mini gym set up in your quarantine room even before you arrive! Thank you Vibin @fitness4ever.india and @jaish.george 😊', wrote Prithviraj in his post. The fans and industry members are now showering the actor with praises for his dedication and hard work.

Interestingly, the recent comment by Prithviraj in his colleague and dear friend Dulquer Salmaan also hint that the actor has let go of his diet. The Aadujeevitham actor has made an interesting comment in the recent food post made by Dulquer on his official Instagram page. 'This is the kind of insta content I'm looking out for post 3 months of "Aadujeevitham" 🤪', wrote Prithviraj in DQ's post.

Coming back to Aadujeevitham, the movie, which is based on Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name, is the dream project of director Blessy. The highly anticipated survival drama will mark the comeback of the veteran musician AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 28 years. Aadujeevitham, which is produced by KGA Films, is expected to be released by the first quarter of 2021.

