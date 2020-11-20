Prithviraj Sukumaran To Make Digital Debut Soon: To Star In A Web Series?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of those rare actors who have never settled down for comfort zone. The actor-filmmaker, who has always mentioned that he is open for experiments, is reportedly all set to make his digital debut soon. According to the grapevine, Prithviraj Sukumaran is now planning to star in a web series soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the Cold Case actor is joining hands with the talented writer-director Shankar Ramakrishnan, for his digital debut. The sources suggest that the duo is planning to team up for a web series based on the acclaimed fictional novel Shadows Lie, written by Biju Antony.

To the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shankar Ramakrishnan have joined hands for the highly popular films Kerala Cafe, Urumi, Padinettam Padi, and so on in the past. Prithviraj played the lead role in the segment Island Express, which was directed by Shankar, in Kerala Cafe. Later he acted in and co-produced Urumi, which was scripted by the writer-filmmaker.

The duo last teamed up for Shankar Ramakrishnan's directorial debut Pathinettam Padi, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran made a special cameo appearance. Prithviraj has also been roped in to play the lead role in Shankar Ramakrishnan's second directorial venture, Ayyappan. The project, which is said to be a big-budget venture, is expected to start rolling once the world gets over the pandemic.

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of his first direct-to-OTT film Cold Case, in Trivandrum. The multi-faceted talent is making a comeback to police roles with the movie, which is said to be an investigation thriller. Prithviraj's character in the movie, Sathyajith IPS is a brave police officer, who handles a special investigation. Cold Case, which is directed by Tanu Balak, is expected to hit the screen as a Christmas 2020 release.

