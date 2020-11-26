Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play The Lead Role In Andhadhun Malayalam Remake?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema has never shied away from experiments. If the latest reports are to be believed, Prithviraj has been roped in to play the role in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, the highly acclaimed 2018-released Bollywood film that featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

According to the reports published by a popular Malayalam daily, senior cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is planning to don the director's hat for the Malayalam remake of the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been signed on to play the role of the pianist, played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original.

The reports suggest that Mamta Mohandas has been roped in to play the antagonist, which was brilliantly played by Tabu in the original. Ahaana Krishna, the Luca actress is said to be reprising the character played by Radhika Apte. Shankar, the senior actor is said to be making a comeback with the movie. The reports also suggest that the untitled project will start rolling in January 2021. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Ravi K Chandran have not confirmed the reports yet.

Andhadhun, which has been considered as one of the all-time finest films made in Bollywood, was a critical and commercial success. The Sriram Raghavan directorial, which earned several awards and accolades, is now getting remade in Tamil and Telugu as well. Popular actor Prashant is making a comeback to Tamil cinema with the Andhadhun remake. In Telugu, young talent Nithiin is reprising the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original.

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming direct-to-OTT film Cold Case. The shooting of the Tanu Balak directorial, which is said to be a cop thriller, is currently progressing in Trivandrum. Cold Case is expected to hit the screens as a Christmas 2020 release.

