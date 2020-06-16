    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Breathes His Last At The Age Of 83

      By
      |

      Renowned Malayalam film producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 83. As per reports, he was suffering from age-related illness for the past few weeks. Also a screenwriter, Nair was one among the ones who spearheaded the film society movement in Kerala. He, along with ace filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and other close friends in the Malayalam film industry founded Chitralekha Film Cooperative. He was chosen as the Managing Director of the society.

      nair

      Nair was popular for having bankrolled films like Swayamvaram (1972) and Kodiyettam (1978) among other prominent films. Swayamvaram became a successful venture winning four National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Director (Adoor Balakrishnan), Best Actor Female (Sarada) and Best Cinematography (Mankada Ravi Varma). The movie was also featured at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1972.

      Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was an alumnus of Gandhigram Rural University. His wife Leelambika had died early. Bhaskaran Nair is survived by daughter B Sindhu (lawyer) and son-in-law Vinil S Nair (Managing Director, Intimate Homes Pvt Ltd).

      MG Radhakrishnan's Wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan Passes Away

      Bodyguard Das Passes Away; Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Other Mollywood Celebs Pay Tribute

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X