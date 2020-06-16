Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Breathes His Last At The Age Of 83

Renowned Malayalam film producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 83. As per reports, he was suffering from age-related illness for the past few weeks. Also a screenwriter, Nair was one among the ones who spearheaded the film society movement in Kerala. He, along with ace filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and other close friends in the Malayalam film industry founded Chitralekha Film Cooperative. He was chosen as the Managing Director of the society.

Nair was popular for having bankrolled films like Swayamvaram (1972) and Kodiyettam (1978) among other prominent films. Swayamvaram became a successful venture winning four National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Director (Adoor Balakrishnan), Best Actor Female (Sarada) and Best Cinematography (Mankada Ravi Varma). The movie was also featured at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1972.

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was an alumnus of Gandhigram Rural University. His wife Leelambika had died early. Bhaskaran Nair is survived by daughter B Sindhu (lawyer) and son-in-law Vinil S Nair (Managing Director, Intimate Homes Pvt Ltd).

MG Radhakrishnan's Wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan Passes Away

Bodyguard Das Passes Away; Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Other Mollywood Celebs Pay Tribute