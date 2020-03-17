    For Quick Alerts
      Rajith Kumar Taken Into Custody By Kerala Police After Exit From Bigg Boss Malayalam 2!

      Earlier, we had reported that a case has been filed against the supporters of Rajith Kumar, who had violated the instructions of the health department amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per reports, it has been confirmed that the professor has been taken into custody by the Kerala Police. After his recent exit from Bigg Boss Malayalam, the fans were eagerly waiting to see the popular contestant at the Cochin International Airport premises.

      Later, Ernakulam Collector, S Suhas had posted on his Facebook account that a case has been registered against 4 known and 75 unknown persons who were gathered at the airport and had apparently violated the instructions proclaimed by the health department in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

      Also, known for his misogynistic remark, Rajith Kumar was suspended in the 10th week of the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 13:24 [IST]
