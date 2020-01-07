Ram: The Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Project Starts Rolling!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam director once again. The upcoming Mohanlal-Jeethu project which has been titled as Ram started rolling recently. The leading man and director of the project recently announced through social media that the principal photography of Ram has begun.

Interestingly, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph also shared the locations stills on their official social media pages, thus revealing the complete actor's look in the movie. The superstar is sporting a different look with salt n pepper hairdo and beard, which is teamed up with formal tuxedo, for his character in the movie.

The locations stills of the movie have already taken social media by storm. Along with Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain who essays a pivotal role in Ram is also seen in the pictures. Trisha Krishnan, the leading lady, and Indrajith Sukumaran, who essays a key role in the movie, are expected to join the sets very soon.

In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed some interesting details about Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan's characters from Ram. The director revealed that Ram is not a larger-than-life character, but is a normal man who leads a normal life. The movie narrates how a normal person's life changes after an unexpected incident.

Trisha Krishnan, on the other hand, is appearing as Ram's wife who is a doctor by profession. According to the sources close to the project, Trisha's role is performance-oriented that holds great importance in the narrative.

Ram, which is said to be an out-and-out realistic thriller, will be widely shot at the various Indian and international locations, including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Onam 2020.

