Renji Panicker’s Son Nikhil Enters Wedlock Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The lockdown period has witnessed several weddings in the south, especially in the Malayalam film industry. After actors Manikandan and Chemban Vinod Jose's wedding, Renji Panicker's son Nikhil is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon. Nikhil Renji Panicker got married to Megha Sreekumar today in Pathanamthitta's Aranumula temple. The marriage ceremony is said to have been performed following the lockdown protocols with only the immediate family members in attendance.

The photo of the couple from the wedding has gone viral on social media. The newlyweds looked fantastic as they posed for a picture with Renji Panicker. The duo was seen all smiles wearing traditional wedding attires in the pictures surfaced.

Nikhil is the twin brother of director Nithin Renji Panicker, who helmed Mammooty's 2016 movie Kasaba. Also an actor, Nikhil will be next seen in Kalamandalam Hyderali's biopic. He will be seen essaying the younger version of Hyderali in the Kiran G Nath directorial. Bankrolled by Vinesh Mohan under the banner Vedhas Creations, the movie will have renowned director Renji Panicker essaying the lead role. Kalamandalam Hyderali has music composed by Kottakal Madhu and Anil Gopalan, while camera cranked by MJ Radhakrishnan.

