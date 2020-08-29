RIP Chadwick Boseman: Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly & Others Grieve Over Black Panther Actor’s Demise
The people across the world are finding it difficult to wrap their heads around the news about the untimely demise of actor Chadwick Boseman. The actor best known for his portrayal as the Marvel Superhero Black Panther, was reportedly battling cancer for the past four years. The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in the year 2016, which was not made public then. Chadwick, who was last seen in American war drama Da 5 Bloods, breathed his last at his residence in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.
Notably, Black Panther was the first superhero film to get nominated for the best picture category at the Oscars. The death of the actor has indeed left his zillion fans and followers shocked and in grieve, with many trending his popular salute phrase #WakandaForever on social media. Mollywood celebs including Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Neeraj Madhav and others took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the wonderful actor.
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Sharing a picture of Chadwick Boseman, the Aadujeevitham actor wrote, "#wakandaforever RIP #ChadwickBoseman #BlackPanther."
Nivin Pauly
Expressing that he is heartbroken with the news of the actor's demise, Nivin wrote, "Beyond heartbreaking to hear about #ChadwickBoseman passing away. Gone too soon. Rest in peace King! #WakandaForever."
Dulquer Salmaan
With a special picture of Chadwick with an official statement of the actor's death, Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "RIP King T'Challa'
Resul Pookutty
Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty paid tribute to the 21 Bridges actor by tweeting one of his quotes and wrote, "‘We know what's like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day, We knew that we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see. We knew that we had something to give' said Boseman.May his soul Rest In Peace #RipChadwickBosman."
Neeraj Madhav
Calling Chadwick Boseman a fighter and an inspiration, Neeraj Madhav wrote, "RIP King. Gone too soon. @chadwickboseman was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. He was filming for black panther and all the other movies in between chemotherapy and surgeries. What a fighter, what an inspiration! Rest easy King 🙏🏽 ."
Midhun Manuel Thomas
Director and screenwriter Midhun Manuel Thomas shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle, as he wrote in Malayalam, "Goodbye King T'Challa aka Black Panther..The re-entry in Endgame is enough to remember you forever. Immense love. Wakanda Forever."
