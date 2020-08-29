RIP Chadwick Boseman: Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly & Others Grieve Over Black Panther Actor’s Demise

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sharing a picture of Chadwick Boseman, the Aadujeevitham actor wrote, "#wakandaforever RIP #ChadwickBoseman #BlackPanther."

Nivin Pauly

Expressing that he is heartbroken with the news of the actor's demise, Nivin wrote, "Beyond heartbreaking to hear about #ChadwickBoseman passing away. Gone too soon. Rest in peace King! #WakandaForever."

Dulquer Salmaan

With a special picture of Chadwick with an official statement of the actor's death, Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "RIP King T'Challa'

Resul Pookutty

Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty paid tribute to the 21 Bridges actor by tweeting one of his quotes and wrote, "‘We know what's like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day, We knew that we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see. We knew that we had something to give' said Boseman.May his soul Rest In Peace #RipChadwickBosman."

Neeraj Madhav

Calling Chadwick Boseman a fighter and an inspiration, Neeraj Madhav wrote, "RIP King. Gone too soon. @chadwickboseman was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. He was filming for black panther and all the other movies in between chemotherapy and surgeries. What a fighter, what an inspiration! Rest easy King 🙏🏽 ."

Midhun Manuel Thomas

Director and screenwriter Midhun Manuel Thomas shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle, as he wrote in Malayalam, "Goodbye King T'Challa aka Black Panther..The re-entry in Endgame is enough to remember you forever. Immense love. Wakanda Forever."