RIP Rishi Kapoor: Mammootty, Mohanlal, & Others Malayalam Celebrities Mourn The Demise

Mammootty

'The biggest romantic icon of the 70s. I've been a fan and keenly observed him and he was my favourite of all the Kapoors up until his generation. His growth from romantic hero to the roles and performances he matured to showed the calibre of the actor in him. A devastating loss. My condolences and prayers with the entire Kapoor family.' wrote Mammootty, who was a great fan of Rishi Kapoor.

Mohanlal

'Loss of a legend... Rishi Kapoor... heartbreaking...', Mohanlal, who is devastated with the actor's demise.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

'This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace #Rishi sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb and I'll forever be thankful for the time I got to spend with him. Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you!', wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor in Aurangzeb.

Dulquer Salmaan

'A loss to indian cinema one cannot put down in words. RIP Rishi Kapoor.', wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his condolence post.