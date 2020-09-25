RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Others Bid Adieu To The Legendary Singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the veteran singer passed away today (September 25, 2020), due to a lungs-related illness. The 74-year-old had been admitted to the MGM Healthcare, Chennai, after testing positive for COVID-19, in August 2002. SP Balasubrahmanyam was put on life support after his condition worsened, but had later shown improvement in health.

But, the legendary singer's health condition deteriorated again on September 23, 2020, and he was put on maximal life support. But despite all the efforts put in by the medical experts, SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last 1.04 PM, today, due to a sudden cardiorespiratory arrest. The singer is survived by wife Savithri, son SPB Charan, and daughter Pallavi.

The popular celebs of the Malayalam film industry, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and so on big adieu to SP Balasubrahmanyam through their social media pages. Here is what the Malayalam celebrities have to say...

Mammootty's Post

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema quoted the lyrics of the song SPB sang for him in K Balachander's Azhagan, to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

"Sangeetha swarangal ezhae kanakkaa

Innum irukkaa"

SPB - The True Legend. RIP#SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/PDVawVy5QJ — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 25, 2020

Mohanlal's Post

Mohanlal. the superstar who has performed with SPB's playback voice in several films stated it is heartbreaking news.

A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/3KG1JOcGLG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2020

KS Chithra's Post

KS Chithra, the veteran singer who has sung most of the Tamil duets in her career with SP Balasubrahmanyam, paid an emotional tribute to the legend with her social media post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Post

Dulquer Salmaan's Post

Suresh Gopi's Post

Manju Warrier's Post