RS Vimal's Dharma Rajya: A Malayalam Superstar To Play The Lead Role In The Project?

RS Vimal, the Ennu Ninte Moideen director is back with the historical drama Dharma Rajya. The movie, which is said to be a mega-budget venture, is expected to start rolling very soon. In his recent Facebook post, the filmmaker confirmed that a Malayalam superstar is in talks to play the central character in the movie.

'A devotional dedication at the lotus feet of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy,Thiruvananthapuram

from the backdrop of the legendary history of travancore, comes to life, a true hero......

The ecstasic crowd puller, the Superstar of Malayalam, has committed to the role.......

DHARMARAJYA

The movie will be shot using latest virtual productions techniques in london.

The film shall be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With whole hearted Prayers to Lord Sree Padmanabha

തിരുവനന്തപുരം ശ്രീ പത്മനാഭ സ്വാമിക്ക് സമര്‍പ്പണം...

തിരുവിതാംകൂര്‍ രാജ്യത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ചരിത്രത്തില്‍ നിന്നും ഒരു നായക കഥാപാത്രം പുനര്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കപ്പെടുന്നു..മലയാളത്തിലെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട സൂപ്പര്‍ താരം ആ കഥാപാത്രമാകുന്നു..

ധര്‍മരാജ്യ..

VIRTUAL PRODUCTION ന്‍റെ സഹായത്തോടെ ലണ്ടനില്‍ ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമ.... മലയാളം,ഹിന്ദി,തമിഴ്,തെലുഗു ഭാഷകളിലാണ് ചിത്രം നിര്‍മിക്കുക..

ശ്രീ പത്മനാഭന് പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനകളോടെ...

RS VIMAL', wrote the filmmaker on his post.