RS Vimal's Dharmarajya: A Malayalam Superstar To Play The Lead Role In The Project?

RS Vimal, the Ennu Ninte Moideen director is back in action with the historical drama Dharmarajya. The movie, which is said to be a mega-budget venture, is expected to start rolling very soon. In his recent Facebook post, the filmmaker confirmed that a Malayalam superstar is in talks to play the central character in the movie.

'A devotional dedication at the lotus feet of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy,Thiruvananthapuram

from the backdrop of the legendary history of travancore, comes to life, a true hero......

The ecstasic crowd puller, the Superstar of Malayalam, has committed to the role.......

DHARMARAJYA

The movie will be shot using latest virtual productions techniques in london.

The film shall be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With whole hearted Prayers to Lord Sree Padmanabha

തിരുവനന്തപുരം ശ്രീ പത്മനാഭ സ്വാമിക്ക് സമര്‍പ്പണം...

തിരുവിതാംകൂര്‍ രാജ്യത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ചരിത്രത്തില്‍ നിന്നും ഒരു നായക കഥാപാത്രം പുനര്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കപ്പെടുന്നു..മലയാളത്തിലെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട സൂപ്പര്‍ താരം ആ കഥാപാത്രമാകുന്നു..

ധര്‍മരാജ്യ..

VIRTUAL PRODUCTION ന്‍റെ സഹായത്തോടെ ലണ്ടനില്‍ ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമ.... മലയാളം,ഹിന്ദി,തമിഴ്,തെലുഗു ഭാഷകളിലാണ് ചിത്രം നിര്‍മിക്കുക..

ശ്രീ പത്മനാഭന് പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനകളോടെ...

RS VIMAL', wrote the filmmaker on his post.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director RS Vimal also revealed that Dharmarajya will be the first Indian film to use the real-time in-camera technology. According to the filmmaker, around 75 percent of the historical drama will be shot using this virtual production technique. Even though the director refrained from revealing the name of the Malayalam superstar who plays the lead role in this bilingual, he has confirmed that Dharmarajya will feature an extensive star cast including some most popular names of Bollywood and other major Indian film industries.

After making a grand debut with Ennu Ninte Moideen, RS Vimal had planned a epic drama titled Karnan with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role. However, the lead actor and production banner Kavya Films later backed out from the project citing creative differences. Later, the filmmaker revived Karnan with the new title Mahavir Karna, and renowned actor Vikram is playing the titular role in the multi-lingual project.

