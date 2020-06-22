Sachy Planned To Rope In Mammootty For A Multi-Starrer, Reveals Director’s Friend

Director-writer Sachy's untimely demise has indeed shaken the Malayalam film industry. The director who was at the peak of his career with his last venture Ayyappanum Koshiyum's success breathed his last in Thrissur's Jubilee Mission hospital at the age of 48. Well, a recent Facebook post shared by his close friend and a production controller Badusha has broken several hearts, as it revealed that the director had few ambitious projects in mind, one among them was with Superstar Mammootty.

Giving more details about the project, Badusha said that the movie was supposed to be a multi-starrer with the actor in the lead role. It is said the director had also fixed Prithviraj, Biju Menon, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for the project, titled Brigand. The production controller also revealed that the duo was planning to meet the actor for the narration. For the unversed, Sachy has earlier collaborated with Mammooty in the 2011 movie Doubles, as the former had co-written the script for the film along with Sethu.

There are also reports suggesting that the director was gearing up to helm a project with Prithviraj in the lead role. He is also said to have written scripts for two more films starring Biju Menon and Mohanlal in the lead roles respectively.

The filmmaker was admitted to the hospital on June 16, after suffering cardiac arrest. Sachy had a hip-replacement surgery on June 15. Before making it into the movies, Sachy practiced as a lawyer in the High Court of Kerala for 8 years. He teamed up with Sethunath, popularly known as Sethu and wrote scripts for several hit films including Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors, etc.

The duo split with the film Doubles, which failed to impress the audience at the theatres. Sachy debuted as a director with Anarkali starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles, which became the blockbuster of 2015.

