Samyuktha Varma Is Back After A Break: Is A Comeback On Cards?

Samyuktha Varma is one of those rare actresses who made a mark in the Malayalam film industry with a very short career span. Interestingly, the talented actress is finally back in front of the camera after a long gap. Recently, Samyuktha Varma joined a photo shoot conducted by Vanitha, the popular Malayalam women's magazine.

The senior actress is the cover girl of the new edition of Vanitha magazine, which is dedicated to yoga and fitness. The netizens, especially the cine-goers are totally in love with Samyuktha Varma's new avatar, and the actress's pictures and videos from the photoshoot are now going viral on the social media platforms.

To the uninitiated, Samyuktha Varma is practicing yoga for the past five years. The actress had done a special course on yoga from Ashtanga Yogashala, Mysore, in 2015. Samyuktha's pictures which were clicked during her yoga practice sessions had taken the social media by storm several times in the past few years.