    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SG 250 Can Be Completed If There Is No Copyright Violations, Says Kaduva Writer Jinu Abraham

      By
      |

      Kaduva, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer and SG 250, action star Suresh Gopi's 250th film, has been making headlines recently with the legal battle between the makers. In the recent interview given to a popular media, Jinu Abraham, the writer of Kaduva finally opened up about the controversy, and what prompted him to move legally against SG 250.

      The Kerala high court had ordered a stay on the shooting and promotional activities of the Suresh Gopi starrer, for the alleged violation of copyright laws. According to Kaduva writer Jinu Abraham, the name of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in the movie is 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan'. The script is also registered in the same name.

      SG 250 Can Be Completed If There Is No Copyright Violations, Says Kaduva Writer Jinu Abraham

      But the team later decided to change the name to Kaduva, since the other team members including co-producer Listin Stephen preferred a short and catchy name. Shockingly, the first motion poster of SG 250, which was released on Suresh Gopi's birthday, revealed that the action star's character in the project is also named 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan'.

      According to Jinu Abraham, apart from the name of the protagonist, the premise of the movie including the announcement in the motion poster which suggests that the hero has beaten up a police officer, and the poster which features the hero sitting on the hood of a police jeep, looks the exact copy of the sequences in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X