SG 250 Can Be Completed If There Is No Copyright Violations, Says Kaduva Writer Jinu Abraham

Kaduva, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer and SG 250, action star Suresh Gopi's 250th film, has been making headlines recently with the legal battle between the makers. In the recent interview given to a popular media, Jinu Abraham, the writer of Kaduva finally opened up about the controversy, and what prompted him to move legally against SG 250.

The Kerala high court had ordered a stay on the shooting and promotional activities of the Suresh Gopi starrer, for the alleged violation of copyright laws. According to Kaduva writer Jinu Abraham, the name of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in the movie is 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan'. The script is also registered in the same name.

But the team later decided to change the name to Kaduva, since the other team members including co-producer Listin Stephen preferred a short and catchy name. Shockingly, the first motion poster of SG 250, which was released on Suresh Gopi's birthday, revealed that the action star's character in the project is also named 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan'.

According to Jinu Abraham, apart from the name of the protagonist, the premise of the movie including the announcement in the motion poster which suggests that the hero has beaten up a police officer, and the poster which features the hero sitting on the hood of a police jeep, looks the exact copy of the sequences in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.