    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SG 250: Here's A Major Update On The Suresh Gopi Starrer!

      By
      |

      Suresh Gopi, the National award-winning actor is all set to kickstart the shooting of his 250th outing in Malayalam cinema, very soon. The highly anticipated project which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, is expected to start rolling once the lockdown comes to an end. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed a major update on its storyline.

      Interestingly, the Suresh Gopi starrer is not just a pure mass entertainer but also narrates an emotional family subject. SG 250 majorly revolves around the bond between the members of a Pala-based family. Suresh Gopi is appearing in the role of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, one of the members of his family.

      However, the yet to be titled project will also feature Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar. According to the team members, the character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan will be a total treat for the die-hard fans of the actor, who loved characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. Well, the title motion poster of SG 250 also hints the same.

      SG 250: Heres A Major Update On The Suresh Gopi Starrer!

      Along with Suresh Gopi, senior actor Mukesh and Joseph actor Joju George will essay the other pivotal roles in the yet to be titled venture. A popular Bollywood actress is in talks to essay the female lead opposite the action star in the project, which is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas.

      Harshvardhan Rameshwar, the young musician who rose to fame with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has been roped in to compose the original score for Suresh Gopi's 250th outing. The untitled project will mark the Malayalam cinema debut of the talented musician. SG 250 is produced by Pulimurugan fame Tomichan Mulakupadam, for Mulakupadam Films.

      Also Read:

      Malayalam Cinema's Top Headlines Of June 2020: Sachy's Demise, Shamna Kasim Blackmailing Case & More

      Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Start Rolling In August: Read Details Inside!

      Read more about: suresh gopi sg 250 mathew thomas
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X