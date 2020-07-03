SG 250: Here's A Major Update On The Suresh Gopi Starrer!

Suresh Gopi, the National award-winning actor is all set to kickstart the shooting of his 250th outing in Malayalam cinema, very soon. The highly anticipated project which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, is expected to start rolling once the lockdown comes to an end. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed a major update on its storyline.

Interestingly, the Suresh Gopi starrer is not just a pure mass entertainer but also narrates an emotional family subject. SG 250 majorly revolves around the bond between the members of a Pala-based family. Suresh Gopi is appearing in the role of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, one of the members of his family.

However, the yet to be titled project will also feature Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar. According to the team members, the character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan will be a total treat for the die-hard fans of the actor, who loved characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. Well, the title motion poster of SG 250 also hints the same.

Along with Suresh Gopi, senior actor Mukesh and Joseph actor Joju George will essay the other pivotal roles in the yet to be titled venture. A popular Bollywood actress is in talks to essay the female lead opposite the action star in the project, which is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas.

Harshvardhan Rameshwar, the young musician who rose to fame with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has been roped in to compose the original score for Suresh Gopi's 250th outing. The untitled project will mark the Malayalam cinema debut of the talented musician. SG 250 is produced by Pulimurugan fame Tomichan Mulakupadam, for Mulakupadam Films.

