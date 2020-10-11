SG 250 Is Not Shelved: The Title Of The Suresh Gopi Starrer To Be Revealed Soon!

Suresh Gopi's 250th project, which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Recently, it was rumoured that the Suresh Gopi starrer has been shelved after it got into a legal battle with the Prithviraj Sukumaran project Kaduva team over copyright violations.

However, the producer of SG 250, Tomichan Mulakupadam, slammed the reports recently. The producer confirmed that the mass entertainer is very much on cards, and will start rolling soon. The makers are now planning to officially launch the title of the Suresh Gopi starrer soon. The exciting announcement is expected to be made in a couple of days.

Reportedly, the yet to be titled project will also feature Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar. According to the team members, the character played by the action star will be a total treat for the die-hard fans of the actor, who loved characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. Well, the title motion poster of SG 250, which was released on Suresh Gopi's birthday, also hints the same.

If the reports are to be believed, senior actor Mukesh and Joseph actor Joju George will essay the other pivotal roles in the highly anticipated venture. A popular Bollywood actress is in talks to essay the female lead opposite Suresh Gopi in the project. SG 250 is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas.