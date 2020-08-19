SG 250 Shoot Stayed Until The Copyright Case Filed By Kaduva Writer Jinu Abraham is Resolved!

The Ernakulam district court has stayed the shooting and other activities of Suresh Gopi starrer SG 250 until the copyright case filed by Kaduva writer Jinu Abraham resolves. The court announced the verdict on August 19, 2020, Wednesday. The district court announced the verdict almost 50 days after issuing a temporary stay on all the activities of SG 250.

To the uninitiated, the Kerala high court had earlier ordered a temporary stay on the shooting and promotional activities of the Suresh Gopi starrer, for the alleged violation of copyright laws. In his complaint, Kaduva writer Jinu Abraham has alleged that the story and characters of SG 250 have been plagiarised from the script of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

According to Kaduva writer, the name of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in the Shaji Kailas directorial is 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan'. The script is also registered in the same name. But the name was later changed into Kaduva, as it is a short and catchy title. The first motion poster of SG 250, revealed that the action star's character in the project is also named 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan', to the much shock of Kaduva team. The scenes in the SG 250 motion poster also had similarities with the scenes of the Prithviraj starrer.