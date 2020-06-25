SG 250: The Official Motion Poster To Release On Suresh Gopi's Birthday!

Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to kickstart his 250th outing very soon. The movie, which is said to be an out and out mass entertainer, is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas. The official motion poster of the project will be released on Suresh Gopi's birthday.

To the uninitiated, the National award-winning actor is celebrating his 61st birthday on June 26, 2020. The makers recently announced that they are planning to release the official motion poster of the project, which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, as a birthday gift to its lead actor Suresh Gopi. The poster will be revealed through the actor's official page at 6 PM on his birthday.

Recently, it was reported that Arjun Reddy fame musician Harshvardhan Rameshwar has been roped in to compose the music for Suresh Gopi's 250th outing. The untitled project will mark the Malayalam cinema debut of the talented musician.