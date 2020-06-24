Kerala Police Arrests Four Men For Extorting & Blackmailing Shamna Kasim

Actress Shamna Kasim has recently become a victim of blackmail and extortion. Shamna's mother filed a complaint in Maradu police station. Now, as per an IANS report, the cops have arrested the accused following the complaint.

Four men from Thrissur, Sarath, Ashraf, Rafeeq and Ramesh have been arrested in connection with the extortion case of Shamna Kasim. According to the report, they reached Shamna's house on the pretext of bringing a marriage proposal for the actress. The accused introduced themselves as family members of the groom from Kozhikode. Later, they demanded money from her over the phone and also issued death threat, after which they filed a complaint.

Talking about Shamna Kasim's mother's complaint, she said that four men demanded Rs 1 lakh from her daughter and threatened to destroy her career if she refuses. The complaint also states that the men were spotted near Shamna's house and were trying to take photos of her residence.

The officials told IANS, "All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on."

Also Read : Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog: Shamna Kasim To Play An Important Role In The Movie!

Shamna Kasim aka Poorna is an actress and professional dancer. She has worked in various Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films. On the professional front, she will next be seen in Kannada film, 100 Movie, two Tamil films Lock Up and Arjunan Kadhali, Malayalam film Vritham and trilingual film Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Also Read : Directors Avoid Talented Actresses: Shamna Kasim