Shobana’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked

Popular actress and classical dancer Shobana's Facebook account has reportedly been hacked. The actress is quite active on social media to share her dance videos and is hence in deep shock.

Shobana has requested her fans to wait until she makes an official announcement on regaining complete access to her Facebook page. Taking to Instagram, Shobana wrote, "To my Instagram followers!! It will be great if you can share the message." (sic)

The picture read, "Dear Friends, Someone has gained access to my Official Facebook page account. We are closely working with the Police department to sort the same. We will be active once we gain complete control. Thanks for your support. Shobana."

Shobana has always been updating fans with her beautiful classical dance videos on social media. Fans go crazy over her killer dance moves, and one can easily say that she is getting better with age.

Shobana was one of the most popular actresses in the 90s. She has majorly worked in Tamil and Malayalam films with big actors like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty and others.

After 16 years, Shobana returned to Tamil films with Vignesh Shivan's Podaa Podi (2012). She was recently seen playing the lead role in the 2020 Malayalam film, Varane Avashyamund, starring Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal roles. Directed by Anoop Sathyan, the film did exceedingly well at the box office.