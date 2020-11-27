Shraddha Srinath Joins Aaraattu; This Is How Mohanlal Welcomed The Leading Lady!

Shraddha Srinath, the talented actress is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with the upcoming Mohanlal starrer, Aaraattu. Shraddha, who joined the sets of the movie a couple of days back, took to her official social media pages and revealed how the leading man Mohanlal welcomed her on the first day.

"Joined the sets of 'Aaraattu' today. Met the whole team. @Mohanlal sir's first words to me were, "Welcome to the family". My day = made.", wrote the actress on her Twitter post. Well, Mohanlal has once again proved why he is being called "the most supporting co-star ever" by all his colleagues, with this amazing gesture.

It is the second Malayalam outing of Shraddha Srinath, who has already established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian cinema. Shraddha Srinath had made her Malayalam debut in 2015 with Asif Ali-Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Kohinoor, in which she played a pivotal role.

As reported earlier, Shraddha Srinath is appearing in the role of a young IAS officer, who serves as a revenue divisional officer in the B Unnikrishnan directorial. The actress is said to be playing a performance-oriented character in the movie, which is touted to be a complete entertainer.

Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu. The movie depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna, comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. The shooting of Aaraattu is progressing in Palakkad.

