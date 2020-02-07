Shylock Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Enters The 50-Crore Club!

Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer which is directed by Ajai Vasudev has been running successfully in all the releasing centers. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Shylock has now crossed the glorious 50-Crore mark at the box office, thus emerging as the second blockbuster of the year.

The makers officially revealed the exciting news through the official social media pages of the Mammootty starrer recently. According to the trade experts, Shylock has made a total collection of about Rs. 50 crore at the box office within the first two weeks of its release. Thus, the movie which is Mammootty's first release for the year has also emerged as the one of the most successful films in the megastar's career.

Even though the Mammootty fans and cine-goers were constantly requesting the makers, especially director Ajai Vasudev and producer Joby George to reveal the official box office collection of Shylock, the reports were kept under wraps for the longest time. The makers had stated that they will reveal the box office collection report only at the right time.

Recently, it was rumoured that Shylock is soon going to be released on Amazon Prime videos, to the much shock of the audiences. However, director Ajai Vasudev slammed the reports through his official social media pages recently and confirmed that the Mammootty starrer will not release in the digital platforms anytime soon.

Shylock, which marked Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai Vasudev features an extensive star cast including popular Tamil actor Rajkiran, Meena, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, Hareesh Kanaran, John Vijay, Arjun Nandakumar, Arthana Binu, Ambika Mohan, and so on., in the supporting roles.

National award winner Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score. Renadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad, has handled the cinematography. Riyas K Badhar handles the editing. Shylock is produced by the popular banner Goodwill Entertainments.