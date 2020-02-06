Shylock Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Enters The 50-Crore Club!

Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer which is directed by Ajai Vasudev has crossed the glorious 50-Crore mark at the box office. The team members recently announced the exciting update through the official social media pages of Shylock. The Mammootty starrer crossed the 50-Crore mark within the first two weeks of its release.
