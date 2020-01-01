    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shylock Second Teaser: The Fun Filled Promo Is Not To Be Missed!

      Shylock, the upcoming Mammootty starrer, directed by Ajai Vasudev will be one among major releases of January 2020. On the New Year Day, the makers of the film have unwrapped a special gift for the audiences in the form of a brand new teaser. The second teaser of the film was unveiled at 00:01 AM and it turned out to be a befitting New Year Gift for the audiences. The 33 seconds long new teaser is a fun-filled one and it has definitely impressed the fans.

      Shylock's secoond teaser is set in a police station where Boss, the character played by Mammootty in the film, grooves to the tune of 'Theeyame', the song from the movie Angamaly Diaries. Take a look at Shylock's second teaser here..

      A week ago, the makers of the film had released the first teaser and the mass promo had left everyone excited about the movie. The first teaser had taken the social media by storm and it has already fetched nearly 2 million views on YouTube. With the new teaser, which has a fun angle associated with it, it could be rightly believed that Shylock will be a full-package of entertainment with Megastar Mammootty in top form. After a couple of teasers from the team, audiences are now eagerly waiting for the film's trailer, which is expected to be even more special.

      According to reports, Shylock will be hitting theatres on January 23, 2020. The upcoming movie has been scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Along with Mammootty, the film also features Raj Kiran, Meena, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bibin George, Baiju, Hareesh Kanaran etc., in important roles.

