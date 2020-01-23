Shylock Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Mammootty Starrer!

Shylock, the mass entertainer featuring Mammootty in the titular role has finally hit the theatres on January 23. The megastar is appearing in the role of a ruthless moneylender in Shylock, a film directed by Ajai Vasudev. The project marks Mammootty's third collaboration with Vasudev, after the successes of the 2014-released Rajadhi Raja and 2017 movie Masterpiece.

Mammootty is playing a character with negative shades in Shylock. During the launch event of the film, Mammootty had revealed that Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor appears as the protagonist of the film, while he plays the antagonist. Reportedly, Mammootty is playing two different aspects of his character, who is known as Devan aka Boss, while Rajkiran appears as Ayyanar. Shylock will mark Rajkiran's first onscreen collaboration with the megastar.

Meena, the popular south Indian actress appears as the female lead in Shylock. The actress is appearing in the role of Lakshmi, the wife of Ayyanar, in the movie. Meena has earlier shared the screen with Mammootty in several popular films including Oru Kochukatha Aarum Parayatha Katha, Rakshasa Rajavu, Karutha Pakshikal, Kadha Parayumbol, Balyakaalasakhi, etc.

Shylock is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran and Kalabhavan Shahjohn essay the supporting roles in Shylock, which is produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

Stay locked to this page to know what the audiences feel about Mammootty's Shylock...