Singer Vijay Yesudas Meets With An Accident In Alappuzha; Narrowly Escapes

Vijay Yesudas, the popular playback singer and the son of legendary singer Dr. KJ Yesudas, met with an accident in Alappuzha. Reportedly, the singer's car collided with another oncoming vehicle in Thuravoor, Alappuzha in the National high way on Monday (November 2, 2020). However, Vijay Yesudas narrowly escaped and suffered no injuries.

According to the sources close to the singer, he was traveling to Kochi along with a friend, when the accident happened. The police officials revealed that the front portions of both cars were damaged completely in the accident. Vijay Yesudas and his friend, who were unharmed, continued their journey in another car.

Vijay Yesudas, who is one of the most sought-after singers of the South Indian film industry had recently made headlines after he announced quitting singing for Malayalam films. In an interview given to a leading Malayalam magazine, the talented singer announced his shocking decision, stating that the playback singers in the industry were not given the recognition and respect they deserve for their work, unlike Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Vijay also added that he is not blaming anyone specifically. According to the singer, the decision is taken for all the Malayalam singers who are being ignored despite giving their best. However, Vijay Yesudas's revelation created quite a stir on the social media, and has definitely saddened his Malayali fans. While a group of netizens criticised the singer for his stand, the fans and a few industry members supported Vijay's decision on social media.

Also Read:

Mammootty And Manju Warrier's The Priest Is Wrapped Up!

Veteran Director Hariharan Bags JC Daniel Award 2019