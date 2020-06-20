    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sreenivasan Says His Remarks On Anganwadi Teachers Were Distorted; Not Aware Of The Case Registered

      Popular Senior actor Sreenivasan, known for his tongue in cheek remarks has now found himself in trouble post an interview. During an interaction with a popular television channel, the actor reportedly said that Anganwadi teachers were women deprived of education.

      Well now, the Kerala State Women Commission has registered a case against him for his demeaning comments over the teachers. As per the petitioners, they were hurt by his comments which was gender insensitive and also misogynist. They also added that Sreenivasan's remark, which has now gone viral on social media might show the teachers of the rural child care centres in poor light.

      Well now, clarifying about the same, the actor said that he didn't mean to be insensitive towards Anganwadi teachers or women. He added that the interaction was from a literary festival organised by a publishing company wherein he said that the Anganwadi (Kindergarten) teachers in advanced countries like Japan were among the most qualified educators. Whereas, in Kerala, especially in rural areas the children have no access to such mentoring. The actor also said that he has not yet seen the version of the video, which people are talking about. He added that anonymous persons might have distorted his words for reasons best known to them.

      Talking about the case filed by the Kerala State Women Commission, Sreenivasan said that he is not aware of the case registered against him by the statutory body. He also said that he would defend himself against the accusations.

      The actor has also been trolled on social media over the video, which is now going viral on various platforms. Kerala Anganwadi teachers were highly praised recently for their immense support for the economically backward students, who are deprived of sources to attend the virtual class.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
