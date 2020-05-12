Srindaa On Facing Hatred By Netizens: ‘This Has To Stop’

Srindaa On Abusive Language & Vulgarity

Speaking about abusive language and vulgarity, that she's been facing on social media, Srindaa said that this has to stop. She wrote, "This is not ok, talking like this is NOT OK. What I wear is MY choice, but spreading hate through abusive language and vulgarity on my profile IS YOURS and it is something I will not tolerate anymore. THIS HAS TO STOP."

On Negativity

Actress Srindaa revealed that she joined social media to share creativity, opinions and information. However, many others are using it as a medium to spread negativity. "Social media is a wonderful ground to share so much creativity, voices, opinions, information, however, it's also a platform for many people to instigate hate and negativity," Srindaa added.

Srindaa On Understanding & Accepting Trolling

Srindaa revealed that understanding and accepting trolling has always put her in a peaceful state of mind. She said, "I'm usually not one to react to hateful messages and vulgar comments because 100% of the time it has nothing to do with me, rather it has everything to do with the person behind the phone typing it out, screaming for attention. Understanding and accepting this has always put me in a peaceful state of mind, despite all the trolls and bullies online saying their bit to inflict a part of the hate they hoard on to the world."

Srindaa Decided To Fight Back

Srindaa has now decided to fight against the haters, who abuse her on social media. "This person, that honestly looks like a child from his profile has been so abusive via comments on my profile, and I've just about had enough. This has escalated into a vulgar chat with people fighting for and against. Thank you for the boy that stood up for me, but I'm really sorry, this is not the way to go about it. To anyone reading this, I will not tolerate any kind of hate, abuse and profanity on my page, period," Srindaa said.