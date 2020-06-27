    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Subbalakshmi Recalls Moments With Sushant Singh Rajput: We Were Like Real Grandmother And Grandson

      The recent BTS dance video of renowned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Subbalakshmi had taken the internet by storm. The video dropped by dancer and internet sensation Sowbhagya Venkatesh featuring her grandmother, acclaimed Carnatic musician and actress Subbalakshmi and the late actor, had the duo shaking a leg to the track 'Manja' from the 2013 film Kai Po Che!

      While many netizens turned teary-eyed watching the video, a few wondered and enquired about how and when the video was taken. Well, let us tell you that the video was shot on the sets of Sushant's last venture Dil Bechara helmed by Mukesh Chhabra. Subbalakshmi is reportedly essaying the role of the late actor's grandmother in the coming of age romantic drama.

      Ammamma with Sushant ❤️ two of them full of positivity...

      Well recalling how language became a barrier between the two to converse, the actress revealed that Sushant on the last day of her shoot asked if she will call him through phone. "Naani aap mujhe phone karoge?", the actor reportedly asked the charming veteran actress, to which she replied, "Bhasha nahi maloom (I don't know the language)".

      Talking to a leading entertainment portal, the actress was quoted as saying, "Language was a barrier between us. But the shooting days of Dil Bechara are some of the most memorable days in my career. My heart sinks when those memories flash through my mind. I wish I had spoken to him."

      She remembered Sushant as someone who was very cheerful on the set, who would come to meet her as soon as she reaches the location. "We were like grandmother and grandson in real. We used to always dance on the sets. They were all great dancers and I too used to join them. I also used to sing Hindi songs for them. They used to encourage me and we really had fun together", Subbalakshmi added.

      Meanwhile, the makes of Dil Bechara announced that the movie will have a direct release on Disney + Hotstar for members and non-members, on July 24. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie is an adaptation of John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

