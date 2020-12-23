Sufiyum Sujatayum Director Naranipuzha Shanavas Is No More

Naranipuzha Shanavas, best known for directing the recently released Sufiyum Sujatayum passed away on Tuesday (December 23, 2020) reportedly after suffering a cardiogenic shock. He was 37.

The young director was admitted to Coimbatore's KG hospital after his health condition deteriorated while he was shooting for his upcoming film titled Attapadi in Kerala's Palakkad district. His health reportedly worsened and therefore was put on a ventilator. After suffering the shock, the team of doctors had confirmed that he was critical and therefore needs to be in the ICU for the next few hours.

Talking about Shanavas' work, his second project Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Dev Mohan was released on July 3, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The romantic-drama bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House became the first Malayalam film to release on any OTT platform post the COVID-19 lockdown. The film's story about inter-religious love was highly appreciated upon its release on the OTT platform.

Notably, Shanavas had made his directorial debut with the 2015 film Karie. The highly acclaimed film was based on caste-discrimination. Shanavas, who hails from the Malappuram district started his career as an editor and short film director before foraying into feature films.

