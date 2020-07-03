    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sufiyum Sujatayum Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and newcomer Dev Mohan-starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the very first day of its release. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

      Sufiyum Sujatayum

      Sufiyum Sujatayum had already created a buzz amongst the masses before its release. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on July 3 and has been getting mixed response from the masses. The film was supposed to release in theatres, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers opted for a direct-to-OTT release.

      Also Read : Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: This Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Is Ambitious But Flawed

      Sufiyum Sujatayum is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. The music of the film is composed by M Jayachandran. Cinematography and editing are handled by Anu Moothedath and Deepu Joseph respectively.

      Also Read : Sufiyum Sujatayum Trailer Out: It's An Eternal Love Story Crushed By Society

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 18:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X