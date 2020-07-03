Sufiyum Sujatayum Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and newcomer Dev Mohan-starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the very first day of its release. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

Sufiyum Sujatayum had already created a buzz amongst the masses before its release. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on July 3 and has been getting mixed response from the masses. The film was supposed to release in theatres, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers opted for a direct-to-OTT release.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. The music of the film is composed by M Jayachandran. Cinematography and editing are handled by Anu Moothedath and Deepu Joseph respectively.

