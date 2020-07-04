'I’m Excited And Very Grateful', Says Aditi Rao Hydari About Sufiyum Sujatayum

Sufiyum Sujatayum was released on Amazon Prime Video on the 3rd of July, 2020, and was the first Malayalam movie to have a direct OTT release. The film garnered love and appreciation from the audience for it's a musical and magical romantic story it brought to the audience. Like a cherry on top, the film even had some beautiful songs which captured the hearts of the audience and amplified the essence and emotions of the scenes that featured the songs.

Feeling grateful that her film released on Amazon Prime Video where it had a reach in more than 200 countries, in a recent interview, Aditi Rao Hydari shared, 'The phenomenal reach the content gets on the day of release and also how it continues even after several days after the release made me think it was actually a blessing. The Malayalam industry has a huge reach on OTT. I'm excited and very grateful.'

The film has a stellar cast of actors Jayasurya as Rajeev, Aditi Rao Hydari as Sujata, and Dev Mohan as Sufi. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the character of the innately mute girl, Sujata who falls in love with her neighbor Sufi, but her father gets her married off to a well-to-do NRI Rajeev, in Dubai.

The film is written and directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House. The film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Sufiyum Sujatayum is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu. Make sure to grab a bowl of popcorn and watch the compelling musical romantic drama!

