Sufiyum Sujatayum To Exclusively Premiere On July 3 On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime members who are fans of the romance genre are in for a royal treat this July, as Vijay Babu's production banner, Friday Film House brings to its viewers Sufiyum Sujatayum.

The musical love story stars the Malayalam and South Indian Film Industry's superstar Jayasurya alongside the multi-talented Aditi Rao Hydari. The film sees the actress make a return to the Malayalam Film industry after a span of 14 years.

The much-awaited love story is set for its world premiere on July 3, across 200+ countries and territories.

Amazon shared the announcement on their Twitter handle with the caption, "You'll fall in love with this romantic story..World premiere on July 3! #SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime @actor_jayasurya @aditiraohydari @VijaybabuFFH #NaranippuzhaShanavas #Sidhique @Hareeshkanaran #DevMohan #FridayFilmHouse @mjayachandran"

Expect a visual treat that'll keep audiences hooked as the film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music in the film is composed by the talented M Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan, and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. The film is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.

